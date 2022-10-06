A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
The crash happened just before 8am at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Police say a semi was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4 near Illinois Route 140 as the SUV was traveling westbound on Illinois 140. The semi did not stop at the intersection and hit the passenger side of the SUV. Both people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi has been identified as 38-year-old Daniel G. Belay of Ellicott City, Maryland. He has been issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign. ISP reminds this is an open and ongoing investigation.