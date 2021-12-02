The Bethalto police chief is asking homeowners who see suspicious activity in their neighborhoods to report it immediately.
Last weekend, at least two people were reported to be looking into cars and homes in neighborhoods off Moreland Road. No property was taken, but in at least one instance a homeowner tried to chase down the suspects.
Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said instances have involved gangs of armed and dangerous criminals, mostly from St. Louis.
Dixon said if you see something suspicious, call it in and do not engage the suspects. He also reminded you can help deter vehicle break-ins by keeping vehicles locked and reporting suspicious subjects seen approaching homes and vehicles during the overnight hours, as it happens via 911.