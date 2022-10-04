A law passed last year that would abolish cash bail in Illinois beginning January 1, has Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells concerned. Some aspects of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) have been in effect, but the new provision is one of Wells’ main concerns.
Wells also said unfunded training mandates will impact his budget beginning next year. Supporters of the SAFE-T Act say 'access to money' shouldn't determine whether a suspect should be detained, while opponents fear eliminating cash bail will allow dangerous criminals to go free.