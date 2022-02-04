During the extended winter storm, it appears people were heeding the warnings and staying off the roads if it wasn't a necessary trip. That is the observation of a couple of members of the Riverbend law enforcement community, who say their calls for service were actually down a bit in recent days.
Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido tells The Big Z traffic calls have actually been down compared to normal.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells has a similar perspective:
In Bethalto, Deputy Chief Jason Lamb says it’s been fairly quiet, and theorizes a lot of people were enjoying the opportunity to play in the snow with their kids.