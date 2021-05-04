Main Street United Methodist Church’s Honduras Mission Team will host its second annual Perennial Plant Sale May 7-8 in support of next summer’s mission trip.
"Last year’s sale was a great success for us and we received so many compliments that we decided to make it an annual event,” said Greg Gelzinnis, mission leader for Team Honduras 2022. “The sale will take place outdoors, but everyone is asked to follow COVID-19 mask guidelines and social distancing protocol.”
“We have almost four times as many plants as last year (approaching 2,000 plants) and will feature allium, astilbe, bee balm, bleedingheart, brunnera, coreopsis, daylily, hosta, iris and other unique varieties,” veteran team member Mike Short said. “Most of the plants will be available for $5 per plant, a real bargain.”
There will be some specialty plants that are priced individually. Cash, checks, and square payments will all be accepted at the plant sale.
Proceeds from this year’s sale will go toward construction expenses for the second floor of a church in the small village of San Miguel in El Paraiso, Honduras, that the team helped begin building during their first trip to Honduras in 2005. Teams from Main Street have been doing mission work in Honduras every other year since 2005 and are planning their ninth trip to the country in June 2022. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their trip for June 2021 had to be postponed.
“We all were disappointed that we were not able to go this summer,” Gelzinnis remarked. “We just felt that there were still many circumstances beyond our control to go safely.”
“We are always happy to welcome new team members to our group,” said Maria Day, a first-timer in 2017. “This was always something that I wanted to do and it most certainly has had a profound impact on my life. I never realized how close you can get to people in just a matter of days.”
Team Honduras meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Main Street UMC, 1400 Main St. in Alton. Anyone with questions or wishing to join the team can contact Gelzinnis at (618) 550-9291.
The plant sale will take place at 3707 Coronado Drive in Alton (the Milton Area) and patrons are asked to please not block neighbor’s driveways when visiting the sale. Hours are 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday, May 7, and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, May 8.