Repairs to the wall along Riverview Drive in Alton are expected to happen later this year, but for now, the area remains off limits. Part of the wall gave way in January 202o after significant rains caused a mudslide. The area began seeing signs of failure as early as the summer of 2019.
Last year FEMA notified the city the project would have to be rebid. Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z there are two companies currently preparing to submit plans.
He says people have been going into the restricted area to take pictures and selfies, but Parsons advises that it is not safe to do so, also saying the Alton Police Department does patrol the area. While the impacted sidewalk and roadway is closed, nearby Riverview Park is open.