A twin-engine Piper aircraft suffering engine issues was able to land without incident Thursday evening at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto.
The plane was traveling from the airport in Creve Coeur, Missouri to one near Rockford, Illinois, when the issues arose shortly after takeoff.
At that point the decision was made to abort the trip and land in Bethalto. Conditions included light rain and a low ceiling of about 700 feet, so the pilot and passenger had to come in under instrument conditions. The plane is still at the airport and will either need major repairs to the engine or a complete replacement before it can fly again.