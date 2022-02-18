A fire at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wood River earlier this month has made it necessary for administration to put alternate plans for their students in place. Most have now been placed at other schools. Meanwhile, the cleanup has begun.
The smoke damaged much of the building, some parts more than others. In the parts with minimal damage, the cleanup crews are making sure the air is clean, wiping everything down, and giving it a thorough cleaning. Looking at a time frame to be ready to return to normal, Wood River-Hartford School District Superintendent Patrick Anderson tells The Big Z parts of the building should be ready in about sic weeks, but on others there is no time frame yet.
As of Wednesday, most elementary students have been moved to Hartford Elementary, although fourth and fifth graders will switch to remote learning. Junior High students have been moved to East Alton – Wood River High School. Anderson thanks the community for its generosity and support during what he calls “this pretty difficult time.”