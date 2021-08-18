When making plans for the weekend, you might consider dropping by the Back to Mexico event on Highland between Gold and Silver streets in Alton. It’s a celebration of the Mexico neighborhood and its roots. Organizers say there will be plenty of activities for families with children, including a bounce house. It runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
One of the organizers, Dilbert Caldwell, said it’s an open invitation for all.
Caldwell says he’s looking forward to a talent showcase and has already heard from community members willing to participate.