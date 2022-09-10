Photos from 2022 Metro East Marching Classic on September 10, 2022 in O'Fallon, Illinois

Alton Band 1
Alton Band 2
Alton Band 3
Alton Band 4
Alton Band 5
Alton Band 6
Alton Band 7
Alton Band 8
Alton Band 9
Alton Band 10
Alton Band 11