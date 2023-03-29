Anyone who has lived or spent time in the Riverbend area is familiar with the presence of the Phillips 66 Wood River refinery. The sprawling crude oil processing complex with its massive white storage tanks and its glittering steel infrastructure is as iconic to the area as Robert Wadlow or the Piasa Bird.
Established in 1917, the Wood River operation currently covers 2,200 acres and is the 10th largest facility of its type in the United States. It employs over a thousand combined payroll and contract employees and can process over 340,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
Melissa Erker is the Director of Government and Community Relations for the refinery. Herself a third-generation refinery employee, she understands as well as anyone the benefits the operation has brought to families in the local community over the past century. “I could not be more proud of this company,” she says. “Healthy communities are places we can live, work and play. This refinery, for over 100 years, has provided stable jobs for this region so people can live here and enjoy life here.”
The refinery operations transform crude oil into various usable petroleum products such as diesel fuel, gasoline and aviation fuel. In addition it produces petrochemical feedstocks which other companies use as ingredients in the production of goods such as plastics and synthetic materials. Asphalt for road construction as well as propane and coke are also produced. Erker says that even though ownership and technology have changed over the years, the goal of the refinery has always remained the same – providing energy to the Midwest through the products they produce.
Crude oil is brought into the plant mainly through pipelines. It is shipped out through pipelines as well as by barge, tank truck and railcar. The location of the facility near the Mississippi River and in the heart of the Midwest rail corridor makes the location ideal for supplying products across Illinois and as far as Indiana and Ohio. The capacity and complexity of the plant’s daily operations boggles the average individual’s mind. Erker puts it this way, “If you started driving a car at the age of 15 and drove until you were 90, the refinery produces enough gasoline to supply your automobile over that time in about 9 minutes.”
The economic benefit the company brings to the community is undeniable. Erker explains an economic impact study was performed in 2018 in conjunction with SIUE. She says the results showed that just in Jersey, Madison and St. Clair counties, the refinery’s economic impact was $7.2 billion per year.
“The employee base lives here and spends money in the community,” she says. “Local businesses are used and supported by the refinery. Restaurants and other businesses in the area are supported by the money the employees spend.” She notes the company also supports the community through direct monetary donations, United Way campaigns, employee volunteer projects and matching gifts to charities.
Dealing with an industrial environment as well as combustible materials, safety is obviously the number one priority for the company. “It’s the discussions we have every day around everything we do, from simply crossing the street to the most complex job tasks,” says Erker. “Everyone is given the authority to stop work if they recognize anything that might be unsafe.” She says extensive safety training is an ongoing part of everyone’s job and notes one of the side benefits is that the awareness of the importance of safety extends into employee’s personal lives.
Erker points out the plant works with numerous unions, including operating engineers, pipefitters, electricians, boilermakers and carpenters. She says the refinery has good relations with union leadership and is proud of its ability to work together to benefit everyone involved.
The company affords local residents the opportunity for jobs that pay well and provide good careers. “There is tremendous opportunity here for people who want good jobs,” says Erker. “They are good, safe jobs that provide great income.” She emphasizes that a college education is not required for many jobs at the company. “There are programs at Lewis and Clark College like the Process Technology program that help people position themselves for these jobs but it’s not required.” Available job opportunities are posted online at phillips66.jobs. Applications can be submitted online at the website, also.
The company sees interaction with and feedback from the community as essential to its success. It conducts a monthly advisory panel consisting of representatives from adjacent communities involved with education, health care, small business, not-for-profit businesses, emergency response and others. The refinery manager along with safety, environmental, internal emergency response, security and community relations managers participate for the company. Erker explains the objective of the panel is to educate the community about the refinery and get feedback and input about refinery operations. She points out a community hotline is available 24 hours a day at 618-255-3375. People can call the hotline for anything from emergencies to general questions.
Phillips 66 Wood River refinery looks to the future with optimism and plans to continue working with the community in bringing good jobs and economic strength to the region.
“To run a big facility like this, we feel we are operating at the permission of the community, so it is our goal every day to be the best operations we can be,” says Erker. “We are blessed to have communities around us who are accepting of our business and also provide us talent and resources, and support the efforts of the refinery. Our job is to provide energy and improve lives.”