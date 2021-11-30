Christmas Wonderland’s walk-through night resumed Monday after a pandemic hiatus in 2020, and visitors once again strolled through the light display at Alton’s Rock Spring Park.
Kathy Steinmann, captain of walk-through night, tells the Big Z the donation for the walk-through was $1 or a canned good or toy. She’s been involved with the walk-through for about 20 years. Volunteers Monday were from Behavioral Health Alternatives and Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church, both in Wood River.
Organizations and schools decorated trees in the Enchanted Forest, and visitors could cast their votes for their favorite tree. The top three will get a monetary prize, Steinmann says.
Dick Alford, leader of the Grandpa Gang’s efforts this year, says about 250,000 LED lights replaced the old incandescent ones. One new display this year is based on the children’s movie “Madagascar.” So far, Christmas Wonderland is drawing a lot of visitors, he says.
Normal drive-through hours resume Tuesday. Regular hours are 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Dec. 27. The suggested donation is $7 per vehicle or $1 per person for buses.