First responders in Alton were called to the report of a train vs. pedestrian incident Tuesday evening. Just after 6:30, Alton police and firefighters responded to the area near the Seminary Street railroad trestle just south of the Homer Adams Parkway.
In a statement from Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, the preliminary investigation revealed that an Amtrak train collided with a pedestrian who was on the train tracks, in the area of the 2800 block of Circle Drive. This area is just southeast of where Officers were initially dispatched. There is no train crossing at this location. The pedestrian died, and the investigation is ongoing. We'll have further details as they are made available.