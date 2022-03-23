The name of the man killed along the train tracks in Alton Tuesday night has been released. 65-year-old Brian P. Andrews of High Ridge, Missouri was killed after being struck by a train near the Seminary Street overpass. What connection he has to the Riverbend, if any, is unknown.
First responders in Alton were called to the report of a train vs. pedestrian incident just after 6:30 Tuesday evening. Alton police and firefighters responded to the area near the Seminary Street railroad trestle just south of the Homer Adams Parkway. In a statement from Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, the preliminary investigation revealed that an Amtrak train collided with a pedestrian who was on the train tracks, in the area of the 2800 block of Circle Drive. This area is just southeast of where Officers were initially dispatched. There is no train crossing at this location.