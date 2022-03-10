The sewer separation project in parts of Alton is winding down in some places, while other areas remain impacted for several more months. Illinois American Water has been working through the winter on this multi-million-dollar project, and areas near West Elementary and the Alton Police Station are entering new phases.
Danforth will be closed all week, and Illinois American Water spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z the west end of Greenwood Street at well as the Chamberlain / Walker Street intersection is closed.
As for the Piasa Valley area, Cotton says 6th Street east of Alby Street is open to George Street, with surface restoration work being completed as weather permits. Alby Street is closed from 6th Street north to 9th Street, with closures north and east of Alby/7th Street in place. 7th Street from George to Mechanic Street is closed. 8th Street east of Alby is closed to Easton Street.