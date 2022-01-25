Parts of Alby Street will remain closed until late April or early May, depending upon the weather. That is the word from an Illinois American Water spokesperson, who says the sewer separation project will head north on Alby towards 12th Street over the next few months.
Illinois American Water spokesperson Karen Cotton gives The Big Z an update on the current work.
They are working on the brick restoration on the south portion of Public Square, and 7th street east of George Street is closed, with the next block east closing soon. Work is also continuing in the Turner Tract area, with Douglas Street east of Lincoln Street closing this week. The Shields Valley area work has the west end of Greenwood Street and the intersection of Chamberlain and Walker Streets closed. Joesting Avenue will be closed for several weeks starting soon.