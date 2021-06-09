The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois 3 will be closed to all traffic between Seventh Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road starting at midnight Saturday, June 12, to approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois 143 or Illinois 111 via Hawthorne Street during this period.
This closure is necessary to allow for the installation of a new pipe bridge over Illinois 3 just north of Rand Avenue.
Local police will warn motorists of this temporary closure and assist with detouring traffic. If possible, motorists should plan ahead and avoid the area Saturday and Sunday.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes is encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.