The Alton Public Works Director is responding to some of the criticism being directed toward him in regard to what has been described as the loss of FEMA funding for marina repairs. A former employee of the department alleged at a recent city council meeting that the city lost out on $250,000 in FEMA related funding due to an inability to produce an appeal related to damages at the Alton Marina.
Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z that former employee did not notify him or the office secretary of the appeal.
Parsons goes on to say he believes there is an opportunity to reapply for some funding and plans to submit a request.
According to information provided by a FEMA spokesperson, in 2020, 32% of first appeals were approved or partially approved and 10% of second appeals were approved or partially approved. Acknowledging that he is still learning, Parsons says he will be attending a grant-writing class next week to learn more about that aspect of the job. You can hear the full interview with Parsons here: