Steve Yates wants the Wood River Halloween Parade route to be overrun with parades viewers, not weeds. The Wood River City Council approved a request from Bill and Joe’s Towing to hold a parade route cleanup Saturday, October 22. Yates, whose property is on the parade route at Sixth and Ferguson said he got the idea for the cleanup after tidying up around his own building.
Yates said the parade route will be divided into three sections and volunteers should meet at his shop at 9 a.m. Saturday and plan to work until noon. Waltco Tools has loaned some equipment and Yates said volunteers are encouraged to bring their own tools to weed-eat or pull weeds along the route. Depending on the group’s productivity, Yates said the cleanup could reconvene on Sunday.
Also, last night, Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup made good on a bet from the East Alton Wood River-Roxana football game and wore a Shells jersey at the meeting after Roxana won the game over EAWR last week.