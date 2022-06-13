Now a week into the new job, Wood River interim City Manager Steve Palen offers thoughts on why he’s a good fit for the job, even if just on an interim basis. After more than 2 decades experience in municipal management, he says he speaks the language of economic developers.
Palen tells The Big Z he’s well-versed in how cities function.
He says he is going to develop a focus on development in his new role.
Palen was appointed to the position by the city council Monday night, replacing Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut who is expected to remain with the Fire Department. For now, Palen will also retain the duties of Public Services Director.