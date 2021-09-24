Two men were arrested on Wednesday morning when police say they were caught trying to a steal catalytic converter from a vehicle. Police had reportedly been watching the 200 block of Old St. Louis Road in Wood River where recent thefts had occurred. The men from East Alton and Wood River are being held in the Wood River Jail.
53-year-old Rickey Carter of North Main Street in Wood River and 29-year-old Devan Cook of Fern Street in East Alton are each charged with offenses related to a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary and possession of burglary tools. Officers from Wood River, Roxana and East Alton worked together to bring the pair into custody when they were observed allegedly attempting to cut a ca
talytic converter from a vehicle. Bond for each was set at $50,000.