At its regular meeting March 24, the Executive Board of Alton Local 471 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades voted to endorse the re-election of Alton Mayor Brant Walker.
“As mayor of Alton, Brant Walker has proven himself to be a friend and ally of organized labor and of working men and women,” said Candice Rejmenczak, president of Alton Painters Local 471. “He has ensured that the city utilized union contractors for projects that have been bid out by the City Council and has strongly supported prevailing wage laws.”
“Mayor Walker has shown the kind of tested leadership needed to navigate five of the top 10 floods in Alton’s history and the COVID-19 pandemic while still investing in the city’s infrastructure, public safety, and parks,” said Kirk Krabbe, vice president of Alton Painters Local 471. “Now would not be the time to stunt Alton’s progress by making a change in the mayor’s office.”
“We encourage all of our sisters and brothers in organized labor, and the residents of Alton, to continue Alton’s progress by re-electing Mayor Brant Walker,” Rejmenczak said.
“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the working men and women of Alton Painters Local 471,” Walker said. “As mayor, I will continue the work to ensure that our trades have a seat at the table when it comes to making decisions about how to move Alton forward.”
“This endorsement is another example of the broad-based coalition of labor and business that supports my campaign for re-election,” Walker said. “Because of the policies of my administration, Alton has been nationally recognized as a great place to live, work and raise a family by trusted sources such as Forbes magazine, AARP, and The Travel Channel.”