CIT 1.JPG

Facilitators and organizers of the first-ever Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) program held in Alton at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center included (L to R): Sgt. Emily Hejna, Public Information Officer, Alton Police Department; Mark Benson, Regional Coordinator- Central and Southern Illinois, NSE Solutions, LLC; Dr. Tracey Smith, Director of Community Health and Programs, Illinois Public Health Association; Jerry Rumph, MHA, FACHE, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Police for years have said they deal with people who need mental health treatment instead of a jail cell. The Alton Police Department and representatives with OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center recently participated in Crisis Intervention Training, geared toward those responding to a mental health crisis situation.

Jerry Rumph, OSF Saint Anthony’s President tells The Big Z there is an online resource available.

Rumpf - Alton Cares.mp3

55 attendees encompassing first responders (police, fire, EMS), health care professionals, and county government representatives participated in the training held on February 27-28 with the ultimate goal being to get people the help they need rather than criminalize the mentally ill. https://www.cityofaltonil.gov/mental-health-resources