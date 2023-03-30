Police for years have said they deal with people who need mental health treatment instead of a jail cell. The Alton Police Department and representatives with OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center recently participated in Crisis Intervention Training, geared toward those responding to a mental health crisis situation.
Jerry Rumph, OSF Saint Anthony’s President tells The Big Z there is an online resource available.
55 attendees encompassing first responders (police, fire, EMS), health care professionals, and county government representatives participated in the training held on February 27-28 with the ultimate goal being to get people the help they need rather than criminalize the mentally ill. https://www.cityofaltonil.gov/mental-health-resources