Operation Blessing is celebrating 40 years of serving low-income and no-income households in Wood River, Chouteau, and Fort Russell township areas of the Riverbend.
It’s an all-volunteer organization created by Virginia Kirkpatrick in 1982.
Current director Karen Wilson says the founders saw need to provide food, clothing, and other items to those who were down on their luck.
Operation Blessing now operates out of an old power building at 18 East Lorena In Wood River.
Wilson says they always welcome monetary donations, plus:
Hours are Mondays through Thursdays from ten until one.