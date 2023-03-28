As the city’s marquee park, Alton’s Gordon Moore Park is a constant work in progress. The city is currently planning to install a new gate at the park entrance, as the old one was removed when the entrance was upgraded several months ago.
Park & Recreation Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z the lack of a gate hasn’t been a problem yet but doesn’t want to see it become one.
In addition to the gate project, Haynes says there is upgraded lighting.
The city is also revamping the grandstands at the tennis courts.