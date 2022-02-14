Police in Wood River are investigating a shooting late Sunday night that sent one person to the hospital. The incident took place in the 300 block of Bonita Street just before midnight. A male victim was transported from the scene but was talking to officers before he was taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment.
Wood River Police issued a statement saying they were called around 11:35pm Sunday and discovered the male victim in the front yard of the residence. Police do not believe the shooting was random, saying the suspect came to the home to contact a visitor at the residence. During that confrontation, the victim tried to intervene and that’s when he was shot. The suspect fled the scene and police are still looking for that person. Check back for more details as they become available.