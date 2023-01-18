One person is in custody following a brief foot chase in Forest Homes. Officers observed a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Washington County in Illinois and began to follow after being spotted in the area of routes 140 and 111 just after noon.
The suspect vehicle then fled to an address on Ray Street, at which time both occupants jumped out of the vehicle. female occupant was detained, but Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon tells The Big Z a male occupant fled and got away.
Dixon says while there was some information that may have been heard via scanner traffic that the fleeing suspect may have been armed, but he cannot confirm that at this time.