One person is in custody after allegedly waving a gun during a dispute at an Alton residence Thursday night. Alton Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Wonderland Drive just before 8:30pm in reference to several reports of a disturbance, including information that someone involved in the disturbance may be armed with a firearm.
Police determined that there was a disturbance between several people at this residence, in which one person did display a firearm. Those involved are said to be generally familiar with each other. The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Alton Police Department. The case will be presented to the Madison County States Attorney's Office for the possibility of felony charges.