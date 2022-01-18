Alton police have one person in custody following an early Tuesday morning incident in upper Alton. Just after 3:30am, police responded to the 3100 block of Washington Avenue in reference to a robbery. The suspect’s vehicle was quickly located, and the suspect detained.
It appears according to information from police that two people who knew each other met at a parking lot in the area and one demanded property from the other and a dispute occurred. The suspect was allegedly found with items in his possession that led to him being detained. Charges are pending.