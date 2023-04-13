An argument between two motorists has landed one of them in the Madison County Jail, accused of road rage. The suspect allegedly pulled a gun on another motorist after an incident that began this (Thursday) morning before 9am in Godfrey near the intersection of Godfrey Road and Taylor Avenue.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department reports an argument occurred between the two motorists once they arrived at the Godfrey Road / Homer Adams Parkway intersection, at which time the suspect is said to have removed a handgun from his waistband and threatened to shoot. In a previous interview, Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford offered this advice if you end up near a really angry driver.
Trooper Bufford also says you shouldn’t make eye contact with the angry driver. If they are following or harassing you, call 9-1-1. In today’s incident, the suspect was taken into custody in the area of Alby Street at E. 12th Street in Alton.