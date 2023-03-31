An Alton Police officer is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries today after being involved in a traffic crash Thursday night. According to information provided by Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, the officer was sitting in his police vehicle wrapping up an accident investigation when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.
The series of events began around 9:45pm when the Alton Police Department received a report of a traffic crash with injuries on College Avenue near the intersection with Homer Adams Parkway. Just after 10pm as the officer was completing the accident investigation, a vehicle struck the police vehicle from behind. The officer was injured and taken to a local hospital via ambulance for medical treatment and has since been treated and released. The driver that struck the police vehicle was suspected of driving under the influence, was taken into custody, and brought to the Alton Police Department Jail where he remains.