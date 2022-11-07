An Alton man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged with numerous felonies in a series of incidents that are believed to have started in mid-September. 50-year-old Willie L. Carter is accused of robbery, burglary, attempted burglary, theft, and indecent exposure.
According to information from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office, Carter is charged with one count of aggravated robbery for allegedly taking cigarettes and cigars from an employee of Casey’s General Store in Alton on September 22 while suggesting he was armed with a dangerous weapon; one count of burglary for allegedly breaking into Reininger Jewelers in Alton on September 30 with intent to commit a theft; one count of attempted burglary for allegedly throwing a large rock at a window of Hit-N-Run in Alton on September 29 with intent to commit a theft; one count of public indecency for allegedly following a woman into a restroom and exposing himself on October 14 at an Alton restaurant, and one count of theft for allegedly stealing a youth’s bike on October 21.