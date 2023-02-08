Police from numerous agencies were on scene today (Wednesday) at Bethalto East Primary School after someone apparently called in a report of a person with a gun trying to get inside of the school. This began about an hour after all students were dismissed from school. In the end, it was determined there was no threat.
Apparently a number of students waiting for a wrestling meet were engaging in horseplay, which was misinterpreted by the person that called in the report. As a precaution, everyone that was still at the school was evacuated to Trimpe Middle School. The all-clear was given shortly after.