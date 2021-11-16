No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Clark Bridge Sunday evening. The crash happened at around 8pm in the southbound lanes heading into Missouri when two vehicles came together.
One of the vehicles rolled over on its side in the crash. A total of 8 people were in the two cars. All exited the vehicles on their own and were transported to a local hospital to get checked out. No further information is being made available, as those involved were minors, according to the St. Charles County Police Department.