There’s no school in Bethalto public schools today (Friday). The school district emailed parents Thursday expressing concerns over what it called a “difficult and disruptive week” stemming from varying opinions about masks and other COVID mitigations, and concerns for the safety of students based on some social media posts.
The district did not go into detail about the content of those posts or “chatter throughout the community,” but did say they have been working on ways to make masks optional. As a result, Friday will be an emergency day with no school in order to plan for a special Board meeting Monday night and the impact of the Board’s decision. The plan is to return to school on Monday, still with masks required, at least until the Board has a chance to deal with the issue that evening.