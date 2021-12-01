Firefighters from several departments responded to a garage fire in the 400 block of Lincoln in East Alton Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Crews from East Alton got there first and called for additional help from Wood River, Roxana, and Alton departments. Lincoln Street was closed for a time due to the number of emergency vehicles on scene.
Firefighters pulled multiple items from inside the garage in order to make sure the fire was out, and they were also able to keep it from spreading to the nearby home. A cause remains under investigation.