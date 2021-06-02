The 2021 season of the Night Market will take place from 7-10 p.m. every Thursday in June and July. Get a jump start on your weekend at this fun event inside Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, as well as in the neighboring Pocket Park.
Enjoy live music and shop for art and handmade wares as well as vintage and hip thrift items at this family and pet-friendly event. Beverages from The Old Bakery Beer Company, Poputopia Popcorn, delicious barbecue and Southern soul food from Big Boys Q, vegan options from The Rivers Vedge, and authentic Mexican fare from Greene County Salsa Co. will be available for purchase. Bring your instrument for the open mic held inside the gallery, plus a fireworks display will light up the sky at 9 p.m. each week courtesy of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.
Attendees may park in the lot east of Jacoby Arts Center, bordered by Ridge Street and Broadway, as well as in the parking lot bordered by Ridge and Fourth streets. Indoor and outdoor vendor space is available — the fee is $10 for a single week or $80 for the entire 9-week season. Full details and a link to register as a vendor can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com or www.facebook.com/NightMarketAlton.
Alton Main Street thanks co-presenter Jacoby Arts Center as well as the event’s generous sponsors for their support: Maeva's Coffee, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Chiro One, The Telegraph, AdVantage, Riverbender.com, and WBGZ Radio.
LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE:
June 3 - HOOKiE
June 10 - Tony & the Saints
June 17 - Raw Earth
June 24 - The BuzzTones
July 1 - The Mindframes, Distant Eyes, & Biff Knarly
July 8 - Ahna Schoenhoff
July 15 - Justin Ra
July 22 - BongoJak vs. The Loop Machine
July 29 - RiverBend Bluegrass Band