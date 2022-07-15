The July version of the monthly Neighbor Nights event at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) in East Alton will highlight the projects of their 2022 summer interns.
Fourteen students participated in their paid internship program this summer, some local, some from across the country. The interns will showcase their completed projects to attendees in an open-house format, rather than the usual presentation format used in past summers.
Director of Environmental Education at NGRREC Sarah Fisher says this will be a fun atmosphere with food and drink
July’s Neighbor Nights intern project showcase will be on Tuesday, July 19th at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station at the NGRREC located at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton from 6-8 pm.
Neighbor Nights is free to attend and open to the public. A guided tour of the Field Station will be at 7:15. For more information, call 618-468-2783.