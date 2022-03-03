After a brief search, the East Alton School District has hired a new superintendent. Mario Sherrell will start July 1, taking the reins from acting Superintendent Monty Aldrich. Aldrich stepped in around the first of the year when former superintendent Emily Warnecke resigned to take a job with the Illinois Association of School Boards.
Kim Handler, East Alton School District board President tells The Big Z what makes Sherrell the right fit for the job.
Sherrell has been a classroom teacher, department chair, coach, teacher of the year, and, for more than 10 years, a building and district-level administrator in the Mascoutah School District.