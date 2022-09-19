The annual Bethalto Halloween Parade will take place the evening of October 25th with a new route. The Bethalto Rotary Club organizes the parade, and Rotary member Alan Winslow says they will use a route similar to the Memorial Day Parade but will travel in the opposite direction.
He tells The Big Z the parade route has been moved to eliminate a lot of the cross streets and the challenges that presents.
He says the traditional trunk-or-treat at Central Park follows the parade.
If you want to participate in the parade, call 977-6519 to reserve your spot. Again, staging is at Rose Lawn Cemetery at 6pm. The parade traditionally features a combination of floats and people on foot, as well as the Civic Memorial High School marching band.