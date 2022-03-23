Although there is still the issue of a compromised wall and road near Alton’s Riverview Park, the park itself is safe for visitors. That is the word from the head of the city’s Park and Recreation Department, who says they are looking forward to the normal weddings and Municipal Band concerts to be held there again this year.
Mike Haynes tells The Big Z they are also looking at redoing the bathroom facilities at the nearby Piasa Park.
The bathrooms at Piasa Park have been closed for about eight years because of what was called at the time the dangerous location close to the bluffs and the associated falling rocks.