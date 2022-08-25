The Roxana High School principal says although just a few days into the new school year, he can sense a lot of excitement surrounding this school year. There are new programs available to not only high school students, but to families district-wide.
One of those programs, as Jason Dandurand tells The Big Z, is the W.R.A.P. program.
That clinic is a mobile medical unit that will be parked at Roxana High School on Thursdays and Fridays.
The facility will be able to perform COVID testing and a number of other services. It is a collaboration with SIHF Healthcare.