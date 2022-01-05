There appears to be a new lease on life for the Riverbender Community Center in downtown Alton. A group called Learn, Love and Grow will begin offering programming at the center and remodel some of the space for events and family activities. There was a soft opening by the group with a few classes over the holiday break.
In an appearance Wednesday on The Big Z, Learn, Love and Grow founder Nisha Brown says it’s an honor to be launching programs in Alton:
Riverbender Community Center Executive Director John Hentrich tells The Big Z he is optimistic this could turn into something more:
Learn, Love and Grow has been around for more than 30 years and helped schools and churches establish workshops, camps, and events for children and families. A deal for the city of Alton to operate the center in 2021 never materialized so the Community Center board looked elsewhere. Hentrich says they will reopen the center on Friday nights starting January 14th, and plan to run it at least through the end of May.
You can hear the full interview with Nisha Brown here:
You can hear the full interview with John Hentrich here: