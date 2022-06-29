There’s a new president for the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey. Antione E. Williams recently received the gavel from club president, Steve Schwartz at the club’s new officer installation meeting. Williams is the first African American to be elected president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary club.
The theme for the new Rotary year is Imagine Rotary. Antione’s vision for the year includes continuing the community service the club has been doing, to remain strong and become stronger, and to expand diversity within the local club. In addition, Antione plans to increase membership, complete the park on third street opposite City Hall, finish the pickle ball courts in Glazebrook Park, and complete the Mini-Pitch project in Rock Springs Park. The Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey will begin its 102nd year of service to the community on July 1.