The Bethalto Fire Department will be getting a new truck to add to its fleet. The $180,000 price tag on the Ford F550 rescue truck will include a water pump so the truck can work as a fire truck at some of the smaller incidents that don’t require a large pumper truck.
Gary Bost tells The Big Z they hope to take possession of the truck sometime next year.
The board also passed the 2021-22 tax levy. The amount levied is the same as last year, but the rate increased 5%, meaning an average increase of about $30 per month, per house, according to Bost.