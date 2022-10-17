Starting early next year, Bethalto residents may notice a change on their electric bill. The village is part of the popular electric aggregation program like most other municipalities around the region. They recently renegotiated a new contract with a new supplier: Constellation NewEnergy.
The rate they negotiated is slightly lower than the others, but Mayor Gary Bost tells The Big Z rates will still be high.
Residents and small businesses concerned about a decrease in Ameren’s rates have the option to opt out of the program but would then be required to stay with the utility for a minimum of one year. For questions, call Village Hall at 618-377-8051.