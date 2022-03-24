New contracts are in place for some employees of the City of Alton. Aldermen approved the agreements with the Firefighters and Teamsters unions following an executive session at last night’s council meeting. It’s a four-year deal for both unions beginning April 1 and running through March 31, 2026.
Details of the contracts include pay raises of 3% each of the first two years and 2.5% in years 3 and 4. The Teamsters cover employees in the city’s Parks and Street departments as well as the city garage. In other council business, Aldermen approved an ordinance overseeing the operation of food trucks, food truck vendors, and food truck parks.