The way Alton goes about patching cracks in the street and potholes over the winter may look different this year. In the past, street crews’ only option was to put a cold mix of asphalt in the holes and wait for the hot mix when the asphalt plants opened in the spring.
But Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z he has a new method ready to roll out.
He says this could be a game changer. Potholes are formed when water gets into cracks in the pavement and expands and contracts with the freeze / thaw cycle.