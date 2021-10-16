There are more improvements under way at the marquee facility at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Lloyd Hopkins Field will have an artificial turf infield once the current work is done. Crews began tearing up the infield earlier this week to make way for the new surface.
Alton Park and Recreation Department Director Michael Haynes said the majority of the project is being funded through a grant from the Metro East Parks and Recreation District.
Haynes said he does not believe the weather will be a factor, even getting the project started this late in the year. He said the artificial turf infield will not only reduce the number of rainouts, it will also save on the number of resources used on maintenance of the field.