The construction of a new auxiliary gymnasium at Alton Middle School is nearly done.
The new structure is going up on the south side of the main building on College Avenue. The gym is expected to be ready for students early in December.
School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said they had originally hoped to have the gym open to start the school year but experienced pandemic-related delays.
A new building is needed because the physical education class sizes are big enough that they have to run rotations to fit all students into a schedule, Baumgartner said. It can also be used in place of the auditorium for student gatherings, staging for buses, and other things.